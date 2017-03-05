Former DNI Clapper: No Wiretap of Trump Tower

File Photo—Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, center, listens on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2015, to testimony given by Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, Lt.

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper on Sunday denied any suggestion that Trump Tower communications were wiretapped before the election, NBC News reported.

"There was no such wiretap activity mounted against the president-elect at the time, as a candidate, or against his campaign," Clapper told Chuck Todd in an exclusive interview on Sunday's "Meet The Press."

When Todd asked him whether he could confirm or deny if a FISA (Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court Act) order for this existed, Clapper declared, "I can deny it."