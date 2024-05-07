There was a $100,000 Powerball winner in Connecticut on Monday night.

The winning numbers were 7-23-24-56-60 and the Powerball was 25. Powerplay was X2.

The ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball and also had Powerplay.

No information was immediately available on where it was sold.

There was one winner for the $215 million jackpot on Monday night drawing and the ticket was sold in Florida.

The next Powerball drawing will be on Wednesday night and the estimated jackpot is $20 million.