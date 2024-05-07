Powerball

$100,000 Powerball winner in Connecticut

NBC Connecticut

There was a $100,000 Powerball winner in Connecticut on Monday night.

The winning numbers were 7-23-24-56-60 and the Powerball was 25. Powerplay was X2.

The ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball and also had Powerplay.

No information was immediately available on where it was sold.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

There was one winner for the $215 million jackpot on Monday night drawing and the ticket was sold in Florida.  

The next Powerball drawing will be on Wednesday night and the estimated jackpot is $20 million.

This article tagged under:

Powerball
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us