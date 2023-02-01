Connecticut In Color

Hartford

Connecticut in Color: YWCA Opens Hartford Flower Shop With a Purpose

By Leslie Mayes

NBC Universal, Inc.

The YWCA Hartford Region is now in the flower business. They recently cut the ribbon on Persimmon Petals - a floral shop inside their headquarters on Broad Street in Hartford.

It’s the result of a matching gift by the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving for area nonprofits to develop a social impact business generating revenue for their organization’s work.

That gift was matched by JoAnn and James Price and a series of other donors who helped to make the idea a reality.

YWCA CEO Adrienne Cochrane said the team decided they wanted to create a business that would beautify and empower the community.

“We saw this as a great opportunity to say we can do something that's beautiful, we can do something that our community can benefit from because the proceeds from the sales go right back into our programs," Cochrane said.

NBC Connecticut

Persimmon Petals has two full-time, award-winning florists, and they deliver. 

Flower lovers can also sign up for the shop’s subscription plans and have fresh arrangements delivered on a regular basis.

The shop is currently operating virtually, you can place orders directly through their website.

