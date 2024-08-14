New Haven fashion designer details new fashion collection debuting at Black Wall Street's fashion show 

A local designer will get to showcase his fashion pieces and styling skills in The Worn on Wall Street fashion show.

The fashion show is one of the events being hosted by the Black Wall Street Festival on Thursday at CITA Park on Chapel Street from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Jayden Pressey, also known as Style Strizz, is the designer who's been working on the fashion show for the past couple of months along with other designers.

Strizz will be showcasing his latest collection called God’s Timing.

“The brand is something you can wear and also feel confident wearing because, you know, that it wasn’t something just thrown out there, that it has meaning to it.”

He described his God’s Timing collection as religious-based, but with a modern spin.

“My entire brand is just pushing out that I couldn’t do this on my own, I couldn’t get here on my own timing, but I did it on God’s timing and with my walk with Christ, that’s where my brand kind of thrives.”

Thursday’s fashion show will be the second time Strizz gets to put on a show.

He said he's been working on the pieces he plans to showcase since December after he finished his first fashion show where he worked with over 10 brands.

“My entire collection has been based on what I've been going through, what I’ve been working for and the God that I serve on the way there.”

As a black entrepreneur, he said it's an honor to be part of something bigger than himself.

“Being able to work on a team with people who have never met you, never worked with you or have done things longer than you but still give you the respect to do what you’re good at now that’s something that I feel is very powerful.”

For more information on New Haven's Black Wall Street Festival, click here.