Waterbury celebrates Cape Verdean Mayor for the Day on Friday

Jose David Almeida, 78, most commonly known as David, was born in Cape Verde in 1946.

“I love Cape Verdean, it is a beautiful island,” Jose David Almeida, of Waterbury, said.

Almeida came to Connecticut at the age of 15 like many others before him chasing the American dream.

“Because the United States is the land of opportunity, everybody wants to come here,” Almeida said.

Almeida knew from a young age that he wanted to work hard and earn an honest living. He held several manufacturing jobs and helped other Cape Verdeans enter the workforce.

Almeida said he always paid attention to detail on the job.

“If you show me the job, I watch every move you make, make sure I did the job right, that's how I was,” Almeida said.

His path eventually led him to become a plater at Pratt & Whitney.

“I wouldn’t have 35 years at Pratt and Whitney if I didn’t do a good job, I did a good job there. I love the job, I love the place, I love the people I work with,” Almeida said.

During his free time, Almeida likes to let loose. He enjoys spending time at the Cape Verdean Social Club of Waterbury playing music, dancing with friends and his wife.

“I can do Greek, I can do Italian dance, you name it, I will do it,” Almeida said.

This year, the 78-year-old is being celebrated as the Cape Verdean Mayor for the Day in Waterbury.

Social Club President Andrew Barbosa said the event is a tradition between the Brass City and the club that dates back about 15 years.

“David is a phenomenal individual, he is somebody who is always joking and always lightens up the mood,” Barbosa said. “A great man, not just said by me but by everybody within our community, but to be recognized at city hall really means a lot because there are a lot of Cape Verdeans in the city of Waterbury.”

The event is held each year in conjunction with the anniversary of the social club. This year, they are celebrating 89 years.

“As we get closer and closer to 100 years, it obviously means a lot, to a lot of our older members,” Barbosa said.

The social club was founded in 1935 as a place where Cape Verdeans can gather and celebrate their culture. Almeida has been a member since he was a teen.

“I think he has helped a lot of Cape Verdeans, but also a part of keeping us all together,” Barbosa said.

Almeida’s legacy will be celebrated on Friday at 11 a.m. at City Hall with a flag raising ceremony.

“It’s very important for us, as the younger generation, to do things within this club that make the elders proud,” Barbosa said.

The celebrations continue on Saturday at the Cape Verdean Social Club at 7 p.m. There will be food, music and opportunities to learn about the Cape Verdean culture.