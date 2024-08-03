kids connection

Kids Connection: Heart of a Champion activity sheets

NBC Connecticut

Download some fun Olympic-themed activities and find resources for some of the segments seen on the show.

Kids Connection: Heart of a Champion resources

UConn Breakdancing Club

Halls Arrow

Row Haven Youth

Camp No Limits

The Fieldhouse

NBC Connecticut's Kids Connection is a regional Emmy and Telly award-winning show that features educational and entertaining content for kids and families!

Kids Connection: Heart of a Champion – Taylor Tries Breaking

Kids Connection: Heart of a Champion – Archery Lesson

Area Cooperative Educational Services (ACES)

Kids Connection: Heart of a Champion activities

Learn about surfing

Draw your favorite Olympic event

Design a skateboard and surfboard

