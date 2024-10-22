More than 56,000 voters cast ballots on first day of early voting

Early voting for the November general election started on Monday and the Secretary of the State said more than 56,000 voters took part. That was roughly 2.5% of eligible voters.

Early voting will take place over 14 days.

“After all the hard work put in by our election workers to prepare for yesterday and the next 13 days, I am glad to see voters taking advantage of this convenient form of in-person voting,” Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas said in a statement. “It provides voters more opportunities to cast their ballot, which is helpful for those with challenging schedules or when any last-minute issues make getting to the polls on Election Day impossible.”

Early voting first began earlier this year with the presidential preference primary and 8,852 voters turned out. In August, 17,826 voters voted early for the statewide primary, according to the Secretary of the State’s Office.

In-person early voting is available Oct. 21 to Nov. 3 from 10 a.m. to 6 pm most days and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 29 and Oct. 31.

The general election is on Nov. 5.

Those who are voting by absentee ballot must return it in enough time to meet the deadline of being received by 8 p.m. on Nov. 5. Voters can return their ballots by mail or in at a drop box location in their town.