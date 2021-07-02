CT LIVE!: 4th of July Ice Cream Sandwiches

Fourth of July Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches

INGREDIENTS:

4 Ounces of Butter (114 grams)

1/3 Cup of Granulated Sugar

1/3 Cup of Light Brown Sugar

1/2 Teaspoon of Kosher Salt

1/2 Teaspoon of Baking Soda

1 Large Egg Yolk

3/4 Cup + 2 Tablespoons of Bread Flour (105 grams)

1/4 Cup of Unsweetened Cocoa (25 grams)

1 Cup of Red White & Blue Nonpareil Sprinkles

Feel free to omit the sprinkles and bake them plain.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

In the bowl of an electric mixer cream together the butter, sugars, salt and baking soda for 1-2 minutes on medium speed.

Add the egg yolk and mix until combined.

Whisk together the flour and cocoa and add to the butter mixture and beat on low until the flour mixture is just combined.

Place the sprinkles in a bowl.

Using a tablespoon size scoop portion the batter. Place each ball of dough into the sprinkles and roll around until the dough is entirely covered with sprinkles.

Place on a baking sheets lined with parchment paper 2” apart.

Bake for 12 minutes until the cookies are set. Remove them from the oven and rap the sheet once on the counter. This will flatten the cookies and create the crackly top.

This recipe can be doubled.

Makes about 18 cookies.

Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches

1 - 48 ounce container of vanilla ice cream or your favorite flavor

Bake the cookies.

The day before, line a 9” square pan with plastic wrap.

Let the ice cream sit on the counter for 10 minutes to soften.

Spread the ice cream in an even layer in the pan and cover with plastic wrap and place in the freezer overnight.

To assemble the ice cream sandwiches, remove the ice cream from the freezer and remove from the pan. Remove the plastic on top and using a round cutter the same size as you cookies cup out circles of ice cream.