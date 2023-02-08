CT LIVE!: Big Game Bites – Cannoli Board

Cannoli Board

24-48 hours prior to making the board:

Place the ricotta cheese in a wire mesh strainer over a bowl.

Cover with plastic wrap, place in the refrigerator and allow to drain.

Chips:

120 Grams of All Purpose Flour (1 Cup) (recommended brand King Arthur)

½ Teaspoon of Unsweetened Cocoa Powder

1/8 Teaspoon of Ground Cinnamon

1 Tablespoon of Granulated Sugar

¼ Teaspoon of Kosher Salt

18 Grams of Vegetable Shortening (1 ½ Tablespoons)

3 Tablespoons of Sweet Marsala Wine

1 Tablespoon of White Vinegar

Water if the dough is dry

Vegetable Oil for Frying

Place enough oil in your pot to be about 1 1/2” deep.

Heat the oil to 355° Fahrenheit.

Using a metal mesh strainer sift the flour, cocoa powder and cinnamon.

Whisk in the sugar and salt.

Add the vegetable shortening to the dry ingredients and using your fingers work the shortening until it is thoroughly

mixed into dry ingredients.

In a small bowl mix together the marsala wine and vinegar.

Pour the mixture into the flour/shortening mixture and using a spatula begin to mix until you have a shaggy dough.

Using your hands continue mixing the dough until it holds together.

It should not be overly sticky or wet.

Divide the dough in half.

Run each piece of dough through a pasta roller on the widest setting.

Fold the dough in half.

Repeat the rolling and folding 12-15 times until the dough is smooth.

Dust lightly with flour when necessary to prevent it from sticking and tearing.

Wrap each piece in plastic and let it rest for about 20 minutes at room temperature.

Put one piece of dough through the pasta roller starting at the widest setting and rolling through every setting until you

reach the next to last setting or about 1/8” thick.

Lay the piece of dough on a board or your counter top and cut into squares approximately 2” x 2”.

Using a fork, dock each square all over. This will prevent the chips from puffing up like a pillow.

Place 3-4 of the squares into the hot oil and fry for 1 minute and 30 seconds to 1 minute and 45 seconds until golden

brown.

Turn the chips occasionally so they brown evenly.

Remove from the oil and place on a sheet of paper towel to remove any excess oil, then place on a wire cooling rack

and allow to cool completely and become crisp.

Repeat with the second piece of dough.

You can make the chips the day before and store them in an airtight container.

Recipe makes about 30 chips.

Cannoli Filling:

1 1lb. of Ricotta Cheese** (Drained for 24-48 hours) I would recommend fresh if you can get it.

¼-1/3 Cup of Powdered Sugar, depending on how sweet you like it

1 Teaspoon of Vanilla Extract

3 Tablespoons of Mini Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips or Chopped Chocolate

2 Teaspoons of Orange Zest or 3 Tablespoons of Finely Diced Candied Orange Peel

3 Tablespoons of Chopped Roasted Pistachios

Place the drained ricotta, powdered sugar and vanilla in food processor and pulse until smooth.

Grab your favorite platter and spread it with the ricotta to within 2 inches of the edge.

Sprinkle with chocolate, pistachios and orange peel or zest.

Place the chips around the edge of the platter.

Enjoy!!