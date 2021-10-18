CT LIVE!: Homemade Granola

Dried Cherry Almond Coconut Granola

Ingredients:

3 Cups of Old Fashioned Oats

1 Cup of Sliced Raw Almonds

1 cup of unsweetened shredded coconut

1/4 cup of light brown sugar

4 Tablespoons of honey

4 tablespoons of vegetable oil

1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon of kosher salt

1 cup of coarsely chopped dried cherries

METHOD:

Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

In a large bowl combine the oats, almonds and coconut.

In a small saucepan combine the brown sugar, honey, oil, cinnamon and salt. Whisk together over low heat until the sugar is dissolved and the mixture is smooth. Pour the mixture over the oats and toss to coat.

Spread the mixture on a 1/2 sheet pan or 2 13” x 9” pans and bake for a total of 30 minutes. At 10 minute intervals stir the mixture so that is bakes evenly.

Remove from the oven and place the pan on a wire rack to cool.

When the granola is completely cool add the chopped cherries.