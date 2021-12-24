CT Live

CT LIVE!

CT LIVE!: Making a Luxurious Chocolate Trifle with Raspberries and Champagne Cream

NBC Universal, Inc.

Jessie-Sierra Ross from StraightToTheHipsBaby.com joined Taylor to show her how to make a Luxurious Chocolate Trifle with Raspberries and Champagne Cream.

Here is the recipe:

Ingredients

  • 2 cups of your favorite chocolate cake cubed into 1-2 inch pieces

FOR THE RASPBERRY COULIS

  • 2 6 ounce packages of fresh raspberries
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1 tablespoon water
  • squeeze of fresh lemon juice

FOR THE CHAMPAGNE WHIPPED CREAM

  • 1 cup heavy whipping cream
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 2 tablespoons champagne optional

GARNISH

  • 1 6 ounce package fresh raspberries
  • 1 6 ounce package fresh blackberries
  • edible flowers
  • edible glitter

Instructions

TO MAKE THE RASPBERRY COULIS

  • Rinse and dry your raspberries. Add to a small sauce pan with 1/2 cup of sugar, 1 tablespoon of water, and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice. Stir to combine.
  • Set on medium-high heat and bring to a boil, while stirring occasionally.
  • Let boil for 10 minutes, while stirring and breaking up the fruit.
  • Once thoroughly boiled and slightly thickened, remove from the heat and let cool for 1 minute.
  • Place a fine mesh sieve over a medium sized mixing bowl. Pour the raspberry mixture through the sieve, and push the cooked raspberries through the sieve with a rubber spatula. We want to save all the delicious juices, but none of the seeds!
  • Discard the seeds & the pulp, and transfer the coulis to a glass jar or plastic container with a lid. Chill.

TO MAKE THE WHIPPED CREAM

  • NOTE: chill your bowl and whisk attachments 10 minutes prior to making
  • Using an already chilled bowl & whisk attachment, add the heavy whipping cream to the bowl and begin to beat on medium-high speed, until foamy.
  • Next, add the 1/4 cup of sugar and beat on high until you see soft peaks (peaks that fall over when you pick up the beater).
  • At this point, add the 2 tablespoons of champagne, and beat on high speed until you get tall peaks.

TO ASSEMBLE

  • Using 4 small juice glasses (variations like champagne coupes or small mason jars work great too!), add 3 cubes of chocolate cake to the bottom of the glass, and press down slightly.
  • Next, drizzle a tablespoon of the chilled raspberry coulis over the cake, followed by a heaping spoonful of champagne cream.
  • Now, add a layer of raspberries and blackberries, and press down slightly again.
  • Repeat the layers of chocolate cake, raspberry coulis, and finish with champagne cream on top.
  • Garnish with a few berries, edible flowers, or edible glitter.

