CT LIVE!: Making a Luxurious Chocolate Trifle with Raspberries and Champagne Cream

Jessie-Sierra Ross from StraightToTheHipsBaby.com joined Taylor to show her how to make a Luxurious Chocolate Trifle with Raspberries and Champagne Cream.

Here is the recipe:

Ingredients

2 cups of your favorite chocolate cake cubed into 1-2 inch pieces

FOR THE RASPBERRY COULIS

2 6 ounce packages of fresh raspberries

1/2 cup sugar

1 tablespoon water

squeeze of fresh lemon juice

FOR THE CHAMPAGNE WHIPPED CREAM

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1/4 cup sugar

2 tablespoons champagne optional

GARNISH

1 6 ounce package fresh raspberries

1 6 ounce package fresh blackberries

edible flowers

edible glitter

Instructions

TO MAKE THE RASPBERRY COULIS

Rinse and dry your raspberries. Add to a small sauce pan with 1/2 cup of sugar, 1 tablespoon of water, and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice. Stir to combine.

Set on medium-high heat and bring to a boil, while stirring occasionally.

Let boil for 10 minutes, while stirring and breaking up the fruit.

Once thoroughly boiled and slightly thickened, remove from the heat and let cool for 1 minute.

Place a fine mesh sieve over a medium sized mixing bowl. Pour the raspberry mixture through the sieve, and push the cooked raspberries through the sieve with a rubber spatula. We want to save all the delicious juices, but none of the seeds!

Discard the seeds & the pulp, and transfer the coulis to a glass jar or plastic container with a lid. Chill.

TO MAKE THE WHIPPED CREAM

NOTE: chill your bowl and whisk attachments 10 minutes prior to making

Using an already chilled bowl & whisk attachment, add the heavy whipping cream to the bowl and begin to beat on medium-high speed, until foamy.

Next, add the 1/4 cup of sugar and beat on high until you see soft peaks (peaks that fall over when you pick up the beater).

At this point, add the 2 tablespoons of champagne, and beat on high speed until you get tall peaks.

TO ASSEMBLE