CT LIVE!: Making a Luxurious Chocolate Trifle with Raspberries and Champagne Cream

Jessie-Sierra Ross from StraightToTheHipsBaby.com joined Taylor to show her how to make a Luxurious Chocolate Trifle with Raspberries and Champagne Cream.
Here is the recipe:
Ingredients
- 2 cups of your favorite chocolate cake cubed into 1-2 inch pieces
FOR THE RASPBERRY COULIS
- 2 6 ounce packages of fresh raspberries
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1 tablespoon water
- squeeze of fresh lemon juice
FOR THE CHAMPAGNE WHIPPED CREAM
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 2 tablespoons champagne optional
GARNISH
- 1 6 ounce package fresh raspberries
- 1 6 ounce package fresh blackberries
- edible flowers
- edible glitter
Instructions
TO MAKE THE RASPBERRY COULIS
- Rinse and dry your raspberries. Add to a small sauce pan with 1/2 cup of sugar, 1 tablespoon of water, and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice. Stir to combine.
- Set on medium-high heat and bring to a boil, while stirring occasionally.
- Let boil for 10 minutes, while stirring and breaking up the fruit.
- Once thoroughly boiled and slightly thickened, remove from the heat and let cool for 1 minute.
- Place a fine mesh sieve over a medium sized mixing bowl. Pour the raspberry mixture through the sieve, and push the cooked raspberries through the sieve with a rubber spatula. We want to save all the delicious juices, but none of the seeds!
- Discard the seeds & the pulp, and transfer the coulis to a glass jar or plastic container with a lid. Chill.
TO MAKE THE WHIPPED CREAM
- NOTE: chill your bowl and whisk attachments 10 minutes prior to making
- Using an already chilled bowl & whisk attachment, add the heavy whipping cream to the bowl and begin to beat on medium-high speed, until foamy.
- Next, add the 1/4 cup of sugar and beat on high until you see soft peaks (peaks that fall over when you pick up the beater).
- At this point, add the 2 tablespoons of champagne, and beat on high speed until you get tall peaks.
TO ASSEMBLE
- Using 4 small juice glasses (variations like champagne coupes or small mason jars work great too!), add 3 cubes of chocolate cake to the bottom of the glass, and press down slightly.
- Next, drizzle a tablespoon of the chilled raspberry coulis over the cake, followed by a heaping spoonful of champagne cream.
- Now, add a layer of raspberries and blackberries, and press down slightly again.
- Repeat the layers of chocolate cake, raspberry coulis, and finish with champagne cream on top.
- Garnish with a few berries, edible flowers, or edible glitter.