CT LIVE!: Plant Based Ceviche

Hearts of Palm Ceviche
INGREDIENTS:
- 14 oz. hearts of palm (canned or jarred), drained and sliced thin
- ½ red onion, finely diced
- ½ yellow pepper, diced
- 1 red pepper, diced
- 1 jalapeño, finely diced (remove seeds if you don’t like your ceviche extra spicy)
- 1 Tbsp. Nakano® Seasoned Rice Vinegar
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- Juice of 1 lime
- 1 sheet of nori, crushed
- 1 dehydrated ramp leaf, crushed
- 1 bunch of cilantro, leaves only
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- Serve with: tortilla chips, lime wheel, fresh-cracked black pepper
PROCESS:
• Add all of your ingredients to a bowl and mix well to combine.
• Refrigerate for 15-30 minutes to allow the ceviche to marinate in all of the flavor.
• Garnish, serve with tortilla chips, or eat on its own, and enjoy.
