CT LIVE!: Plant Based Ceviche

Hearts of Palm Ceviche

INGREDIENTS:

14 oz. hearts of palm (canned or jarred), drained and sliced thin ½ red onion, finely diced ½ yellow pepper, diced 1 red pepper, diced 1 jalapeño, finely diced (remove seeds if you don’t like your ceviche extra spicy) 1 Tbsp. Nakano® Seasoned Rice Vinegar 2 Tbsp. olive oil Juice of 1 lime 1 sheet of nori, crushed 1 dehydrated ramp leaf, crushed 1 bunch of cilantro, leaves only 1 tsp. kosher salt Serve with: tortilla chips, lime wheel, fresh-cracked black pepper

PROCESS:

• Add all of your ingredients to a bowl and mix well to combine.

• Refrigerate for 15-30 minutes to allow the ceviche to marinate in all of the flavor.

• Garnish, serve with tortilla chips, or eat on its own, and enjoy.