CT Live

recipes

CT LIVE!: Plant Based Ceviche

NBC Universal, Inc.

Hearts of Palm Ceviche

INGREDIENTS:

  1. 14 oz. hearts of palm (canned or jarred), drained and sliced thin
  2. ½ red onion, finely diced
  3. ½ yellow pepper, diced
  4. 1 red pepper, diced
  5. 1 jalapeño, finely diced (remove seeds if you don’t like your ceviche extra spicy)
  6. 1 Tbsp. Nakano® Seasoned Rice Vinegar
  7. 2 Tbsp. olive oil
  8. Juice of 1 lime
  9. 1 sheet of nori, crushed
  10. 1 dehydrated ramp leaf, crushed
  11. 1 bunch of cilantro, leaves only
  12. 1 tsp. kosher salt
  13. Serve with: tortilla chips, lime wheel, fresh-cracked black pepper

PROCESS:
• Add all of your ingredients to a bowl and mix well to combine.
• Refrigerate for 15-30 minutes to allow the ceviche to marinate in all of the flavor.
• Garnish, serve with tortilla chips, or eat on its own, and enjoy.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

recipes
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us