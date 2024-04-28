Multiple streets closed as thousands come out to pro-Palestinian protest in New Haven

Thousands of people have come out to New Haven for a pro-Palestinian protest on Sunday and multiple streets are closed.

The peaceful protest organized by the Connecticut Palestine Solidarity Coalition started on the New Haven Green and has now moved to the streets of the city.

Police said at this time, there is no westbound traffic on Chapel Street between Church Street and Temple Street.

Traffic update: no westbound traffic on Chapel Street between Church Street and Temple Street. — New Haven Police Department (@NHPDnews) April 28, 2024

Temple Street is also closed from Elm Street to Chapel Street. Chapel Street was closed from Church Street to High Street, but has since reopened.

Currently close to traffic: Temple Street from Elm to Chapel, Chapel Street from Church to High Street. — New Haven Police Department (@NHPDnews) April 28, 2024

Elm Street from York Street to Church Street is also now closed.

York Street is now open. Elm Street from York to Church remains closed. — New Haven Police Department (@NHPDnews) April 28, 2024

At one point, York Street was closed. It has since reopened.

"The three demands of the demonstration are 'End US funding for Israel!' 'End the Siege on Gaza! and 'Free Palestine," the group said.

Other protests around the state are also continuing on Sunday including at UConn and at Yale.