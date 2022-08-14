In Memoriam

‘Beverly Hills, 90210' Actress Denise Dowse Dead at 64 After Battling Meningitis

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" star passed away Aug. 13, according to her family. The news came just days after she was hospitalized with severe meningitis. She was 64.

By Daisy Maldonado

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Family and friends are mourning the loss of actress Denise Dowse.

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" star passed away Aug. 13, according to her family. The news came just days after she was hospitalized with severe meningitis. She was 64.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse has gone forward to meet our family in eternal life," Tracey Dowse wrote on her sister's Instagram page. "Denise Yvonne Dowse was the most amazing sister, a consummate, illustrious actress, mentor and director. She was my very best friend and final family member. Denise loved all of you. I know that she is watching over us with all the love she has. I ask for privacy and your continued prayers."

Tracey Dowse previously disclosed Denise Dowse's medical condition in an emotional Instagram post.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"I am requesting support and prayers be offered me and my sister, and my only immediate family Denise Dowse," she wrote on Aug. 9. "She is currently in the hospital in a coma brought on by a virulent form of meningitis. Her doctors do not know when she will come out of the coma as it was not medically induced."

Celebrity Deaths: 2022's Fallen Stars

She continued, "She is a vibrant actor and director that should have many years ahead of her. Thoughts, prayers and support are greatly appreciated."

Entertainment News

18 hours ago

Actor and Comedian Teddy Ray Dies at 32

Anne Heche Aug 13

LAPD Ends Investigation Into Anne Heche Car Crash

Denise Dowse was best known for her roles as Mrs. Teasley on the '90s teen drama "Beverly Hills, 90210," which ran for 10 seasons. More recently, Denise appeared in HBO's "Insecure" as Dr. Rhonda Pine.

While she was part of plenty of TV shows, she also appeared in countless films, including "Starship Troopers," "Pleasantville," "Dr. Dolittle 2," "Requiem for a Dream," "Eulogy," "Ray" and more.

Denise Dowse even held director credits, with her film "Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story," starring Ledisi, Corbin Bleu, Keith David, Vanessa Williams and Columbus Short, premiering at the 2022 Pan African Film Festival in Los Angeles back in April.

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

In Memoriamdeathbeverly hills 90210
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us