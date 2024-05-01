Shots fired at popular North Haven shopping area

A man has been arrested in connection to shots fired at a popular shopping area in North Haven on Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the Target plaza on Universal Drive around 9:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

A witness reported seeing someone fire more than one shot from a gun and then run into a silver SUV.

Police arrived and found a silver SUV behind Target. All of the people inside of the vehicle were removed and detained.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

According to investigators, a .22 caliber handgun was found inside of the car and 24-year-old Adam Marin was arrested.

Marin, who authorities said has a prior criminal history, is facing charges including breach of peace, unlawful discharge of a firearm, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, carrying a pistol without a permit and reckless endangerment.

He was held by North Haven police on a $200,000 bond. Marin also had three additional warrants for his arrest with bonds totaling over $80,000. He appeared in court on Wednesday.

"We will not tolerate reckless behavior, especially involving firearms, in our community," North Haven police said in a Facebook post.

North Haven police said they continue to see theft and reckless behavior in the area of Universal Drive. Marked and unmarked vehicles will continue to be used there and in other problem areas in town.