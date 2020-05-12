bryan adams

Bryan Adams Slammed as Racist for Post Blaming ‘Bat Eating’ People for Coronavirus

Reports of targeted attacks against Asians and Asian Americans have grown with the coronavirus pandemic and many expressed concerns that Adams' "hateful language" will add to their marginalization

Canadian singer Bryan Adams is being criticized as racist for social media posts in which he blamed "bat eating" people for the coronavirus, according to NBC News.

"Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs at the @royalalberthall, but thanks to some f------ bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards, the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus," Adams wrote on Instagram and Twitter Tuesday, alongside a video of him performing his song "Cuts Like a Knife."

Adams added that his message "to them other than 'thanks a f------ lot' is go vegan."

Though Adams has since deleted his tweet and appears to have disabled commenting on his Instagram post, his rant sparked immediate backlash online, with "Bryan Adams" and "Bryan Adams racist" trending on social media Tuesday.

Read the full story at NBC News.com.

