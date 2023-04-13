Chip and Joanna Gaines are used to renovating houses, but they're setting their sights on something bigger — much bigger — in their next TV show.

Rather than flipping a house, the couple is now setting their sights on a hotel. The Gaines are renovating the nearly 100-year-old Grand Karem Shrine building in Waco, Texas, where the couple lives, and turning it into a hotel called Hotel 1928.

They're taking fans along for their dip into the hospitality business via the show "Fixer Upper: The Hotel."

The new project is a spinoff on the Gaines' wildly popular series, "Fixer Upper," which aired for five seasons on HGTV and ended in 2018. It will debut this fall on the couple's Magnolia Network.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The Gaines announced their new project on Wednesday during Warner Bros. Discovery MAX Streaming Day. At the event, Warner Bros. Discovery also unveiled its new streaming service — Max — which will combine content from the HBO Max and Discovery+ streaming services.

Starting May 23, Magnolia Network programming will now be available on Max, rather than Discovery+.

On Wednesday, the Gaines teased their new show in a one-minute trailer. At the beginning of the clip, Joanna sets the scene for the announcement by saying, “We are excited we finally get to share some news with you.”

The 44-year-old then looks expectantly at her husband and says, “Share the news!”

“Hold on one second,” the 48-year-old replies before exiting the frame.

Chip rushes back to his wife, now wearing a classic hotel employee's uniform. He salutes and says, "How can I help you? Can I take your bags?"

Chip then makes the big announcement, revealing he and Joanna took on the hefty project.

"Y'all, we’re gonna have a hotel in downtown Waco, Texas," he says.

"What?" Joanna replies in mock shock.

The scene then shifts to footage from the show. Chip narrates, saying, "When you think about a 50 thousand square foot hotel remodel, I mean, this is the big leagues. This is what you dream about. I think Jo and I are out of our element to some extent. But I think we’re up for the challenge."

The trailer then switches back to the couple's announcement, who start dancing together as Chip sings.

"We've got some work to do and we'll keep you posted!" Joanna says.

The couple further expressed their excitement for the project in a press release.

“For us, this project represents everything we are most passionate about — hospitality, restoration and home,” they said. “We’ve always been firm believers in the value of home, as a place but also as a feeling. Our dream for this hotel is that it would serve as an extension of home to every guest who comes to stay.”

The series, which will feature six half-hour episodes, will chronicle their renovation journey and Hotel 1928's grand opening this October.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: