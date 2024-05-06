Shooting investigation underway at Wickham Park on Manchester-East Hartford town line

A shooting investigation is underway at Wickham Park on the Manchester-East Hartford town line on Monday morning.

Manchester police said they are assisting East Hartford police with a shooting investigation.

The incident happened in the East Hartford section of the park, according to Manchester police.

The extent of any injuries are unknown at this time. No additional details about a victim or suspect were released.