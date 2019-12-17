Super Bowl

Chris Brown, Migos, DaBaby to Perform During Super Bowl Week

Super Bowl 54 will take place on Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

93291105
Getty Images

Chris Brown, Migos and DaBaby are the latest stars slated to perform during Super Bowl week in Miami.

VEW Live! announced Tuesday that the acts will join Card B as headliners for the inaugural VEWTOPIA Music Festival, which takes place Jan.31-Feb.1 at Marlins Park.

Others slated to perform during the two-day event include Megan Thee Stallion, Davido, Gunna and Shenseea. More performers will be announced later.

Entertainment News

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 32 mins ago

Post Malone to Headline Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve

hallmark channel 39 mins ago

Hallmark’s Flip-Flop on Same-Sex Ads Backfires

Super Bowl 54 will take place on Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Shakira and Jennifer Lopez will headline the halftime show.

Lady Gaga, Guns N’ Roses, Maroon 5, DJ Khaled and the Chainsmokers are some of the artists who have announced they are holding concerts in Miami days before the big game.

This article tagged under:

Super BowlChris BrownMigos
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us