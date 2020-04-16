Chris Cuomo

Chris Cuomo Announces His Wife Tested Positive for Coronavirus

The CNN anchor revealed he had coronavirus back in March and has since updated the public on his symptoms and his road to recovery 

By Pamela Avila

In this Nov. 6, 2013, file photo, Cristina Greeven and Chris Cuomo attend the 7th annual "Stand Up for Heroes" benefit at The Theatre at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Chris Cuomo announced that his wife Cristina Greeven Cuomo has tested positive for COVID-19.

Speaking with his brother and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo during his show "Cuomo Prime Time," the journalist revealed that his wife has also contracted coronavirus. "Families all across the state and the country are experiencing... its very fair for a family to be one and done," Chris shared with his brother on the show. "Christina now has COVID, she is now positive and it just breaks my heart. It is the one thing I was hoping wouldn't happen and now it has."

He continued, "Obviously I've been a little bit of a mess about it today so I've been talking to Andrew about it a lot. The person who's not upset is Christina. Christina takes everything in stride and so far we're hoping, and a lot of this anecdotal because we don't know that much, she lost her sense of smell and taste. This is not science, but anecdotally the case that I hear about that are more mild tend to have that. I didn't have that."

The CNN anchor revealed he had coronavirus back in March and since then has kept the public updated on his symptoms.

Entertainment News

coronavirus 10 hours ago

WWE Cuts Wrestlers After Florida Deems It ‘Essential’

coronavirus 11 hours ago

Tired of ‘Frozen?’ Stream These Less Obvious Kids Movies

How the Coronavirus Is Impacting Hollywood and Entertainment

Cuomo also added that his "kids stepped up" to help as his wife deals with the virus.

"Mom is the core. When mom goes down, you feel it. They have stepped up. They're helping each other. They're more quiet. They're focused on her and hopefully it makes the family stronger," he told his brother. "But I gotta tell you, it's tough. It really makes me understand how people are dealing with so much and so much more than we are all over the place for a long time."

This story first appeared on eonline.com. More from eonline:

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Chris Cuomocoronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us