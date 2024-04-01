Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel epically clap back at haters

Originally appeared on E! Online

Conjoined twins Abby Hensel and Brittany Hensel would, respectfully, like you to sit back down.

After Abby Hensel's recent marriage to Josh Bowling brought them back into the spotlight, the 34-year-old sisters had an epic response for their critics. "This is a message to all the haters out here," read a March 29 TikTok video, which featured pictures of the duo alongside Abby Hensel's husband. "If you don't like what I do but watch everything I'm doing, you're still a fan."

Mic drop. And, as they captioned the clip, "#Forever."

To Abby and Brittany Hensel — who are anatomically joined from the belly button down — social media is nothing but noise. After all, as they previously shared on TikTok, "The internet is extra LOUD today. We have always been around. #abbyandbrittanyhensel #happy #love #lovestory #marriage."

They're not wrong. They skyrocketed to superstardom back in 1996 when they sat down for an interview on "The Oprah Winfrey Show." From there, they moved on to 2006's "Joined for Life: Abby & Brittany Turn 16," 2007's "Extraordinary People: The Twins Who Share a Body" and a 2012 TLC reality series "Abby & Brittany."

"We are totally different people," Brittany Hensel, who controls their left limbs, has explained. "We usually bargain with each other like, ‘If you do this, I'll do that.' Or we take turns."

Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel have welcomed a new family member.

And they wouldn't change a thing. After all, it's the only way of life they know. While they have their own hearts, brains, lungs, stomachs and kidneys, they do share other organs like a liver and bladder.

"We never wish we were separated," they both once said. "Because then we wouldn't get to do the things we can do — play softball, meet new people, run."