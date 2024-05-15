Hartford Taste to move to new location

Pratt Street and part of Trumbull Street in front of the XL Center will be the new home of Hartford Taste.

The two-day festival will be held on Friday, June 7 and Saturday, June 8.

It will take over the streets, providing samplings from 32 restaurants, including everything from Jamaican food to Vietnamese food. But the festival offers more than just food.

“We’ve added to it 29 musical acts this year, and there'll be 10 live artists on-site producing live art for everyone who comes, so it's kind of cool to walk by and see someone doing something creative like that,” Marc Sherer, the producer of Hartford Taste, said.

This is the third year for Hartford Taste. It’s most recently been on Constitution Plaza, but organizers say they maxed out their space there.

“We needed more room and we want room to grow in the future as well, as the event continues to expand, not to mention the fact that it's extremely accessible,” said Sherer.

There’s plenty of parking around the XL Center that will cost $5.

“If you want to have a good weekend, come to Hartford Taste. You're going to have some fun,” said Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam.

The event is free. People can buy tickets to sample the food and all those ticket sales go toward raising money for Connecticut Foodshare.

Learn more about Hartford Taste here.