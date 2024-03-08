‘Dragon Ball' creator Akira Toriyama dies at 68

Akira Toriyama, the Japanese manga artist who created "Dragon Ball," passed away on March 1, according to a statement published by his production studio on Thursday.

Toriyama, 68, died as a result of an acute subdural hematoma, and has left "many manga titles and works of art to this world," the statement said.

"We hope that Akira Toriyama's unique world of creation continues to be loved by everyone for a long time to come," it added.

Information ; Dear Friends and Partnershttps://t.co/85dXseckzJ pic.twitter.com/aHlx8CGA2M — DRAGON BALL OFFICIAL (@DB_official_en) March 8, 2024

The studio expressed sadness and gratefulness to fans, asking for respect toward Toriyama's family.

"Following his wishes for tranquility, we respectfully inform you that we would not accept flowers, condolences gifts, visiting, offerings and others. the statement said. "Also, we ask you to refrain from conducting interviews with his family," it continued.

Toriyama created the Japanese media franchise "Dragon Ball" in 1984 and was serialized in Weekly Shōnen Jump from 1984 to 1995.

Toriyama would have been recognized during the Tokyo Anime Award Festival 2024 with the Achievement Award for his contributions to animation culture and the industry, according to Anime Corner.

"Dragon Ball" became an international phenomenon, selling over 300 million copies with characters that transcend its story like Goku and Vegeta, which continue to be among the most recognizable.

A funeral service was held with Toriyama's family members and relatives. Future plans to commemorate his achievements have not yet been announced.