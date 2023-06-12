Everwood star Treat Williams dead at 71 in motorcycle accident

The Everwood family is weathering another devastating death.

Treat Williams, who played Dr. Andrew "Andy" Brown on the WB series, died on June 12 following a motorcycle accident, according to his agent Barry McPherson. He was 71.

"He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off," McPherson told People. "I'm just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented."

Describing Williams as an "actor's actor," McPherson continued, "Filmmakers loved him. He's been the heart of the Hollywood since the late 1970s."

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Indeed, Williams' acting career spanned across decades. He made his silver screen debut in 1975's Deadly Hero before starring in Hair, The Pursuit of D.B. Cooper, Once Upon a Time in America and Flashpoint. He also held credits on features such as The Devil's Own, Miss Congeniality 2: Armed & Fabulous, What Happens in Vegas, 127 Hours and Second Act.

On TV, Williams was best known for his role on Everwood, starring as the lead for four seasons from 2002 to 2006. In recent years, the actor made recurring appearances on hits like Chicago Fire, Chesapeake Shores and Blue Bloods.

"He was really proud of his performance this year," McPherson said. "He's had a balanced career."

Williams is survived by his wife, Pam Van Sant, and their kids Gille and Ellie.

Williams' death comes two weeks after the passing of his Everwood co-star John Beasley. The actor died on May 30 at the age of 79.

Beasley, who starred as Irv Harper throughout the show's run, was in the process of undergoing tests on his liver before his health abruptly declined, his son Tyrone told The Hollywood Reporter. He passed away at a hospital in his hometown of Omaha, Neb.