Grammy Awards Postponed Due to Omicron Variant

The Recording Academy and CBS announced on Wednesday it would postpone the 64th annual Grammy Awards ceremony originally scheduled for Jan. 31.

“After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards Show," the academy and the TV network said in a joint statement.

They continued: "The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority. Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31st simply contains too many risks."

No other details about a future date were available.

