Grammy Awards

Grammy Awards Postponed Due to Omicron Variant

The dramatic rise in the number of cases nationwide continues to force dozens of institutions to change their plans

In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, various Grammy Awards are displayed at the Grammy Museum Experience at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File

The Recording Academy and CBS announced on Wednesday it would postpone the 64th annual Grammy Awards ceremony originally scheduled for Jan. 31.

“After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards Show," the academy and the TV network said in a joint statement.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

They continued: "The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority. Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31st simply contains too many risks."

No other details about a future date were available.

Entertainment News

MEGHAN MARKLE 2 hours ago

Meghan to Receive 1 Pound for Tabloid's Privacy Invasion

Golden Globes 3 hours ago

Golden Globes Red Carpet, Live Audience Canceled

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Grammy Awardscoronavirus pandemicCBSOmicron VariantRecording Academy
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us