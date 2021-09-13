Jeff Bridges Reveals He's in Remission Nearly One Year After Cancer Diagnosis

Jeff Bridges is sharing a health update with fans after battling cancer.

The Oscar-winning actor, who first opened up about his lymphoma diagnosis last October, announced on Monday that his cancer is in remission. Moreover, Bridges, 71, revealed that he's on the road to recovery after testing positive for coronavirus earlier this year, which he said made "cancer look like a piece of cake."

"My cancer is in remission - the 9x12 mass has shrunk down to the size of a marble," "The Big Lebowski" star wrote on his website.

"My COVID is in the rearview mirror," he added. "Covid kicked my ass pretty good, but I'm double vaccinated and feeling much better...maybe that's the cause of my quick improvement."

Bridges explained that he needed oxygen assistance to walk as he battled COVID-19. But with the help of his physical therapist, Zach Wermers, and his health care team he no longer needed it.

In fact, Bridges said he was determined to improve his health so he could celebrate his 35-year-old daughter Haley Roselouise Bridges' wedding.

"I had a goal--walking my daughter Hayley down the aisle," he shared. "She was getting married to a wonderful guy, Justin Shane. Thanks to Zach and my terrific medical team, I was able to, not only walk Hay down the aisle, but do the father/bride dance with her without oxygen."

Bridges posted a heartwarming video of himself and Haley dancing at her wedding to Ray Charles' hit song, "Ain't That Love."

According to the "Crazy Heart" actor, he and his wife, Susan Geston, were exposed to COVID-19 in January while he was receiving chemotherapy treatments for his cancer. He explained that his wife was hospitalized for five days, while he was there for five weeks.

"The reason I'm there so long is because my immune system is shot from the chemo," he wrote on his website in March. "My dance with Covid makes my cancer look like a piece of cake."

Bridges admitted that he had "moments of tremendous pain" and found himself "screaming singing, a sort of mourning song all throughout the night."

But despite his experience, he said, "all in all, I felt joyous and happy most of the time. This brush with mortality has brought me a real gift - life is brief & beautiful. Love is all around us, & available @ all times."

