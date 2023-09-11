Jimmy Buffett's wife Jane shares touching message in first public comments since his death

It has been more than a week since "Margaritaville" singer Jimmy Buffett died at the age of 76 due to a rare and aggressive form of skin cancer. Now, his wife Jane Slagsvol has commented publicly on her husband's death and struggles in recent years for the first time.

In a message posted to the late singer's website, Slagsvol thanked the couple's supporters and talked about how hard things had been for the "Cheeseburger in Paradise" singer in his last few months.

"As Jimmy said a few months ago, 'growing old is not for sissies.' These last few years have been unimaginably challenging for Jimmy and me, and we’re definitely not sissies," Slagslov wrote. "One thing we both knew and experienced, through every difficult moment, was the feeling of being buoyed up by all the people in our lives. Everywhere we went, at arenas, at events, and even in the hospitals, we were surrounded by love.

"Since those early days and all through the decades, Jimmy’s fans became a big, boisterous family. Thank you for creating the world’s most joyful community," she continued. "The smile that Jimmy beamed at you from the stage was sparked by your spirit. I think that’s why he loved performing so much. He was so grateful to the community you built around him. Your sympathy and support inspire and comfort me and my family."

Slagsvol also went on to thank the doctors and caregivers who helped treat Buffett as he went through his years-long battle with cancer.

"To the teams of doctors, nurses, hospice workers, and caregivers, your compassion was overwhelming in the best possible way," Slagsvol wrote. "Jimmy listened to everything you said and followed your every order. You gave him hope, even at the most hopeless moments. Thank you for your tenacity in seeking the best solutions at each stage of his illness. You were honest, brave, and empathic; you showed us such dignity and goodness. I could not have asked for a better team of professionals."

The late singer's wife also went on to thank their friends and people who worked with them over the years.

Over Labor Day, fans of Buffett's relaxed Caribbean-style music and brand mourned the unexpected loss of the singer, who had kept his disease hidden until the very end. "Margaritaville" was played across the country and celebrities shared an outpouring of grief at the news.

Buffett had rose to prominence in the 1970s, with songs like "Maragaritaville" and "Volcano." His unique music style transformed into an international brand and lifestyle. Anyone who wanted to go "wastin' away" with a margarita on the beach, or at least feel that way, took to his music and spirit.

Slagsvol married Buffett in 1977. The couple share three kids together.

In the last piece of her message, assured her husband's fans that the singer died with a sense of love and joy.

"One of the last songs Jimmy recorded was 'Bubbles Up.' He sings, 'Just know that you are loved, there is light up above, and the joy is always enough. Bubbles up.' Jimmy knew he was loved. Right until the end, he looked for the light. Thank you for giving joy to him and to me."