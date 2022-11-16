Jimmy Fallon hasn't passed away and he wants to make sure everyone knows it.

The hashtag #RIPJimmyFallon has been trending on Twitter since Tuesday evening.

The death hoax started after a post appearing to be from "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" started circulating on Twitter.

The hoax seems to be part of an ongoing problem with imposter accounts tweeting misinformation on the platform. Twitter accounts with blue checkmarks have been impersonating companies like pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and PepsiCo, sending spoof tweets that insulin was now free and Coca-Cola is superior to Pepsi.

"It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of late night legend, husband, and father of two, Jimmy Fallon. 1923 - 2022 #FallonTonight #RIPJimmyFallon"

As you may have noticed, the post said Fallon was born in 1923, which is incorrect. He was born in 1974.

However, despite that error, tens of thousands of tweets using #RIPJimmyFallon are popping up on the social media platform.

People are even including the hashtag with photos of other celebrities, including Matt Damon, James Cordon and Steve Harvey.

Good news, though! Fallon is alive and well.

The former "Saturday Night Live" star tweeted at Twitter's new CEO, Elon Musk, asking him to remove the hashtag.

The married comedian and father of two wrote: "Elon, can you fix this? #RIPJimmyFallon"

To which Musk later replied, 'Fix what?'

Fix what? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 16, 2022

Since Musk acquired Twitter in October, the platform has had some challenges, including issues with impersonated accounts, paid verifications, an increase in misinformation and a slew of firings and layoffs within the company.

Musk sent a companywide email to Twitter employees on Wednesday, demanding they commit to working "long hours."