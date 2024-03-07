John Mulaney's ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler to detail ‘endless source of my heartbreak' in new memoir

Originally appeared on E! Online

Anna Marie Tendler isn't holding back.

The multimedia artist announced her new memoir — titled "Men Have Called Her Crazy" — will be released on Aug. 13, three years after her breakup with ex-husband John Mulaney.

"I have been writing this book for two years," she wrote on Instagram March 5. "More accurately though I have been writing it for close to four decades. I have never been more proud of any work."

The 38-year-old continued of her book, "It is a story about mental health; about being a woman; about family. And finally, about the endless source of my heartbreak and rage — men."

Indeed, Tendler experienced her share of heartaches in recent years. In May 2021, the "Pin It!" author said in a statement she was "heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage."

"I wish him support and success," Tendler said of the comedian, who had completed a stint in rehab for alcohol and cocaine addiction five months prior, "as he continues his recovery."

Mulaney filed for divorce in July 2021, shortly after he was romantically linked to Olivia Munn. He went on to welcome son Malcolm with the "X-Men: Apocalypse" actress that November.

Last year, Tendler went through another heartbreak when Petunia — the French bulldog she shared with Mulaney, 41, throughout their six-year marriage — died. Describing their bond as a "symbiotic relationship," the former makeup artist recalled leaning on the pup "in the wake of my severe mental health breakdown and what appeared to be the impending end of my marriage."

"She never let me out of her sight," Tendler wrote in an essay for Elle published in June. "She watched me intently as if I was the thing she now needed to guard, though, where guarding once incited her primal rage, she would now guard me with the deepest kind of love I had ever known."

Calling the dog a "constant through marriage, four moves, graduate school, a career change (or two), a mental health crisis, a divorce, and finally a reinvention," Tendler added that she spent Petunia's final moments telling her "how grateful I was for her love and companionship."

"I promised her that I was okay and that I would be okay without her; crushed, lonely, but okay," she wrote. "I thanked her for staying with me — for guarding me — until I was strong enough to survive without her."