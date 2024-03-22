Kylie Kelce shares the backstory behind her viral Irish dancing for St. Patrick's Day

Kylie Kelce may have delighted fans when she showed off her Irish dance skills for St. Patrick's Day, but the mom of three now explains that she was tricked into the jig.

In a hilarious follow-up video she posted March 21 on TikTok, Kelce told fans that her prank-loving husband, former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce, duped her into the Irish dance that was seen in a viral video over St. Patty's Day weekend.

"Some of you know what this is," Kelce says in the TikTok clip, which shows her sitting in the front seat of a car as Irish flute music plays.

"It's the third edition of 'Places Kylie Has No Business Being,' and that would be Irish dancing," she continues, looking shame-faced. "Specifically, Irish dancing, on a balcony, in a bar, in front of people, next to actual Irish dancers."

"Nope," the former college field hockey star continues, shaking her head from side to side. "I haven't Irish danced since probably seventh grade, and that is with the exception of occasionally, when impaired, in college.

"I had no business, none," she adds before showing footage of her St. Patrick's Day weekend performance at Media's Towne House. Kelce's version of the video drew an arrow over a young dancer named Maggie who danced next to Kelce.

"This little peanut right here is the whole reason we even ended up at this bar," she explains. "We wanted to see Maggie perform with her Irish dancing school, the McHugh School of Irish Dance."

Kelce also notes how uncertain she looks in the footage of the dance. "Please notice the raised eyebrows. This is the moment where that headshake says, 'I'm not supposed to be up here,'" she jokingly narrates.

The NFL wife goes on to explain that she has a background in Irish dance, but it was all a very long time ago. "I Irish danced from when I was about 4 years old until I was probably in seventh grade," she says.

"My sister did it longer and was much better," she added.

Kelce then draws attention to her face in the footage. Though she's dancing on the balcony, she's looking directly at two men in the crowd below: Jason Kelce and the couple's "dear friend Chuck."

"Take note of this look right here," she says. "That's the 'oh, you think you're funny?' look, and I'm darting that right over to the two men that volunteered me for this activity."

Kelce ends her funny video by joking, "Sleep with one eye open," before adding, "Thank you to everyone for being so supportive while I embarrass myself."

The McHugh School of Irish Dance, located in Aston, Pennsylvania, shared its own video of Kelce dancing alongside Maggie and the others. The school also shared a pic that showed Kylie and Jason Kelce posing with the school's young dancers.

The Kelces, who continued their St. Patty's Day fun at the Towne House, also posed for pics that the restaurant shared on Instagram.

