Dog dead, 2 people seriously injured after crash in Wolcott

A dog is dead, two people are seriously hurt and several others are hospitalized after a car crash in Wolcott Friday night.

Police said they responded to the area of Wolcott and Mad River roads at about 5:15 p.m.

A car with two adults inside collided with a truck, which was traveling north on Wolcott Road. There were three kids and two adults in the truck at the time of the crash, police said.

Both people in the car suffered serious injuries and had to be extricated from the car. There were also two dogs in the car, and one of them died due to injuries sustained in the crash.

All five people in the truck were taken to the hospital and are expected to be released soon.

Authorities are working to determine what caused the accident. The investigation remains ongoing.