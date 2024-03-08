Jason Kelce’s retirement from the NFL has been met with a roar of approval from his wife, Kylie Kelce.

The wife of the former Philadelphia Eagles star center penned a sweet tribute to her husband on Instagram on March 7, captioning a photo of the two of them together beaming after the Eagles won the 2018 Super Bowl.

“Pulling this one out of the archives to congratulate this guy on his retirement,” she began.

“Your accolade studded 13 year career is a direct result of your hard work, determination, and resilience. I am immensely proud to be your wife and can’t wait to see what you do next. As always, the girls and I will be there cheering you on every step of the way!”

The Kelces are parents of three daughters: Bennett, 1, Elliotte, 3, and Wyatt, 4.

Kylie Kelce’s post received a big thumbs-up from family and friends.

“The greatest to ever do it!! Love you guys!! 🦅💚,” Jason Kelce's brother, Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce, commented.

“Love him. But your hair is fire here ❤️❤️❤️,” Fox Sports reporter Erin Andrews wrote.

“the royal family of philadelphia,” someone else commented.

Jason Kelce announced his retirement in a press conference on March 4, with many people impressed by how he and his family, including his brother, showed their emotions.

Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce on Sept. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. Cooper Neill/Getty Images

During his press conference, Jason Kelce took time to thank his wife for all she has meant to him and his career.

“I think it’s no coincidence I have enjoyed my best years of my career with Kylie by my side,” he said. “Every accolade I have ever received has come with her in my life. She has brought the best out of me with love, devotion, support, honesty, intelligence, and, of course, a swift kick in the a-- from time to time.”

Kylie Kelce said she knew the words that Jason Kelce would speak at his press conference.

“I think I was the only one that had heard the speech before he went into it,” she told NBC’s WCAU in Philadelphia. “I think it was just a perfect summary of 13 years. It was an incredible run he had as a player in the NFL.”

She also said her husband had been working on a version of the comments he gave for years.

“I’ve heard multiple versions over the last four years. This was a completely different version,” she said. “I think every year he sort of started from scratch as to what was sitting on the surface. But when he said that he was contemplating retirement for years, he means for years.”

