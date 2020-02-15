obituary

Lynn Cohen, Who Played Magda in ‘Sex and the City,’ Dies

The 86-year-old actor also appeared in “Nurse Jackie" and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Lynn Cohen, an actress best known for playing the plainspoken housekeeper and nanny Magda in “Sex and the City,” has died. She was 86.

Cohen died Friday in New York City, said her manager, Josh Pultz. Additional details were not immediately available.

Entertainment News

Real Housewives of Atlanta 10 hours ago

3 Shot at Eatery Owned by Kandi Burruss of ‘Real Housewives’

Girl Scouts 15 hours ago

98-Year-Old Girl Scout Has Been Selling Cookies Since 1932

A native of Kansas City, Missouri, Cohen had a long and diverse career as a stage, film and television performer. Her dozens of credits ranged from “Nurse Jackie" and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” to the feature films “Across the Universe” and “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.”

In HBO's “Sex and City," Cohen's character was employed by attorney Miranda Hobbes, played by Cynthia Nixon. Magda was featured in the television and movie versions of the popular show, which also starred Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Kim Cattrall.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

obituarySex and the Citycelebrity deaths
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today Sports Dog House Giants New England Patriots Community Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us