Maren Morris files for divorce from Ryan Hurd after 5 years of marriage

This article originally appeared on E! Online.

Maren Morris is in the middle of a new era.

The "My Church" singer has filed for divorce from husband Ryan Hurd after five years of marriage, multiple outlets report.

According to court documents obtained by People and Us Weekly, Morris — who shares 3-year-old son Hayes with the "To a T" artist — submitted paperwork Oct. 2, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their breakup.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

E! News has reached out to reps for Morris and Hurd for comment and has not year heard back.

The duo's relationship news comes just weeks after Hurd — who wed Morris in March 2018 — came to her defense as she said goodbye to country music.

"She deserves to be celebrated, not just tolerated," Hurd wrote on Instagram alongside cover art for her new music project The Bridge. "I love the response from people who don't just love these two songs, they needed them. I knew it would strike a chord."

Morris — who recently admitted on the New York Times' "Popcast" podcast that she couldn't tolerate certain behavior in the country music scene any longer — has received some criticism over her exit.

"I'm so sick of watching my wife get the s*** kicked out of her by the internet," Hurd continued in his Instagram message. "I'm sick of every talking head having some kind of stupid opinion about what she says. It's the same every time, why are you surprised when she calls out something racist or homophobic, I'm sick of people getting rewarded for it."

Maren Morris' Best Looks

"To me the Bridge is beautiful and so rock and roll," he added. "She deserves a little sunshine for the burden she has carried for every artist and fan that feels the same way. I can't wait for that first tour and to see all of the smiling and beautiful people who needed these songs and and also need HER. I can't wait to make music that follows the same path, whatever that is."

Hurd concluded with a nod to Morris. "Love you, MM," he wrote. "Keep on keepin' on."

Back in February, Hurd was by Morris' side at the 2023 Grammys, where they were nominated in the Best Country Song category for "Circles Around This Town."

And it seemed at the time the bones were still good for the pair. "We met writing songs," he told Laverne Cox on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet. "So this is a really cool night for us because we're nominated together for a country song."

"I'm so proud of her," Hurd added. "This is just an amazing thing."

Maren Morris turned an on-air dig from Tucker Carlson into an opportunity to raise funds for a cause close to her heart. The "Circles Around This Town" singer became embroiled in a feud with Brittany Aldean over trans rights last week, and when Aldean was a guest on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Thursday, the Fox News host called Morris a "lunatic" and a "fake country music singer."