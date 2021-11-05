Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's Twins Make Sweet Cameo in Mom's New Christmas Video

Mariah Carey's children are already in the Christmas spirit.

Monroe and Moroccan, the 10-year-old twins the pop superstar shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon, make an appearance to give their mom a hug in the video for her newly-released Christmas song, "Fall in Love at Christmas."

The twins pop up near the end of the video to get a hug from Carey in a quick cameo in the latest holiday-themed song for a singer who has become synonymous with Christmas over the years.

The new song also features R&B star Khalid and gospel star Kirk Franklin joining Carey to sing the lyrics, "And every Christmas I’ll be there, this time of year we won’t throw away / We gotta fall in love again at Christmas time / And all the angels in the sky, shine down on us as we roll by / We gotta fall in love again at Christmas time."

No one gets more excited for Christmas than Carey, whose "All I Want for Christmas is You" has become a holiday standard.

The song was playing in the background of an Instagram video that Carey shared on Monday officially declaring it the Christmas season the minute that Halloween was over.

Carey takes a candy cane bat and smacks it through a Halloween pumpkin in a red dress before it cuts to her in a Santa-style outfit surrounded by presents and Christmas decorations.

"Ready? Let’s go! 🎃➡️🎄" she wrote.

But one Texas bar made it clear that her holiday anthem won't be played until December 1, and even then there's a limit to one play per night.

Somehow, Carey came across the viral post and felt compelled to reply. The singer posted a photo of herself dressed in battle armor holding a sword from a 2015 ad she shot for the mobile video game “Game of War.”

