Mattel unveils ‘Ted Lasso' Barbie collection: Take a look at the main characters in doll form

Ted Lasso is living in the Barbie world.

Mattel released a new "'Ted Lasso' x Barbie Collection" featuring a trio of dolls based on some of the show's main characters, including Coach Lasso himself.

Lasso's doll has him dressed in his typical AFC Richmond track suit, holding a soccer ball and sunglasses.

The other two figures are of Rebbeca Welton in business attire and Keeley Jones in a pink dress.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Mattel Dolls of Ted Lasso, Rebecca Welton and Keeley Jones. Mattel

Mattel says the collector's items were produced "as a reminder for fans to channel their inner 'Lasso Way'" in a press release.

The popular Apple TV+ program, which won 11 Emmy awards during its run, completed its third and final season earlier this year.

The new dolls based on the hit show are not the first time this year Mattel has unveiled a Barbie doll in collaboration with other iconic pop culture figures.

Singer Stevie Nicks got the "Barbie treatment" earlier this year when Mattel released a doll in her likeness and dressed in her iconic “Rumours” cover photo outfit.

The tradition of the "Barbie treatment" goes back years. In the past, Mattel has made dolls of figures such as Elvis Presley, Zendaya and even Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Barbie has of course gained more prominence this year with the release of "Barbie," directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

The film has become a cultural sensation, breaking records at the box office and causing a 16% increase in Barbie sales since its release.

Margot Robbie raves about working with her "Barbie" co-star Ryan Gosling, and admits that she "ruined all of his takes" because she couldn't stop laughing at his performance as Ken. She also dishes on what went down during the Barbie cast sleepover in London before filming.