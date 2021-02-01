Noah Centineo to Star in a New Movie About the GameStop Stock Controversy

Noah Centineo will play the next wolf of Wall Street.

E! News has learned the "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" star landed a major role in a new movie about the recent GameStop stock saga.

On Feb. 1, Deadline reported Netflix is in the early stages of making a film about the battle between hedge fund investors and amateur Reddit traders, who used stock market apps such as Robinhood to spike the GameStop stock more than 350% last week.

Academy Award winner Mark Boal is in negotiations to write the script, according to the outlet. He previously wrote "The Hurt Locker" and "Zero Dark Thirty," meaning the upcoming untitled project could earn Oscar buzz as well.

Makeready founder Brad Weston is set to produce the movie, after working on such notable titles as "The Revenant," "Gone Girl", "12 Years a Slave" and of course, another Wall Street drama, "The Big Short."

It's not the only film to come out of the GameStop short squeeze, with MGM scoring the rights to adapt Ben Mezrich's book proposal "The Antisocial Network" about the stock spike. He also wrote "The Accidental Billionaires: The Founding Of Facebook, a Tale Of Sex, Money, Genius and Betrayal," which inspired the Oscar-winning film "The Social Network starring Jesse Eisenberg, Andrew Garfield, Justin Timberlake and Armie Hammer.

As for the Netflix version, it could be a departure from Centineo's previous roles as a teen heartthrob. He recently appeared in "Charlie's Angels," "The Perfect Date," "Swiped" and "Sierra Burgess is a Loser."

His latest, "To All the Boys: Always and Forever," debuts on Feb. 12 on Netflix.

Netflix declined to comment on the GameStop film, but sources told Deadline the streamer wants to use the Reddit scenario as an example of how social media can level the playing field, allowing everyday people to take on those with power in society.