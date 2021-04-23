Oscars 2021: See the Full List of Academy Award Nominees

The 2021 Oscars are this Sunday, April 25th at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

This year's awards show is already unlike any of the Oscars of years past thanks in part to the coronavirus pandemic.

For one thing, the venue. Instead of the usual Dolby Theater, the Oscars will be held at Los Angeles' Union Station.

As for the show itself, the Oscars will go without a host for the third straight year.

With all these changes leading up to Hollywood's biggest night, it will be interesting to see who takes home the coveted golden statuette.

The nominees are:

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Leslie Odom, Jr., "One Night in Miami..."

Paul Raci, "Sound of Metal"

Lakeith Stanfield, "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Actress in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

Glenn Close, "Hillbilly Elegy"

Olivia Colman, "The Father"

Amanda Seyfried, "Mank"

Youn Yuh-jung, "Minari"

Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal"

Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Anthony Hopkins, "The Father"

Gary Oldman, "Mank"

Steven Yeun, "Minari"

Actress in a Leading Role

Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Andra Day, "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"

Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman"

Frances McDormand, "Nomadland"

Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman"

Directing

Thomas Vinterberg, "Another Round"

David Fincher, "Mank"

Lee Isaac Chung, "Minari"

Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland"

Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman"

Best Picture

"The Father"

"Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Mank"

"Minari"

"Nomadland"

"Promising Young Woman"

"Sound of Metal"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Costume Design

"Emma"

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

"Mank"

"Mulan"

"Pinocchio"

Film Editing

"The Father"

"Nomadland"

"Promising Young Woman"

"Sound of Metal"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Original Score

"Da 5 Bloods"

"Mank"

"Minari"

"News of the World"

"Soul"

Animated Short Film

"Burrow"

"Genius Loci"

"If Anything Happens I Love You"

"Opera"

"Yes-People"

Live Action Short Film

"Feeling Through"

"The Letter Room"

"The Present"

"Two Distant Strangers"

"White Eye"

Sound

"Greyhound"

"Mank"

"News of the World"

"Soul"

"Sound of Metal"

Animated Feature Film

"Onward"

"Over the Moon"

"A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon"

"Soul"

"Wolfwalkers"

Cinematography

"Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Mank"

"News of the World"

"Nomadland""

The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Documentary Feature

"Collective"

"Crip Camp"

"The Mole Agent"

"My Octopus Teacher"

"Time"

Documentary Short Subject

"Colette"

"A Concerto is a Conversation"

"Do Not Split"

"Hunger Ward"

"A Love Song for Latasha"

Best International Feature Film

"Another Round"

"Better Days"

"Collective"

"The Man Who Sold His Skin"

"Quo Vadis, Aida?"

Makeup and Hairstyling

"Emma"

"Hillbilly Elegy"

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

"Mank"

"Pinocchio"

Visual Effects

"Love and Monsters"

"The Midnight Sky"

"Mulan"

"The One and Only Ivan"

"Tenet"

Adapted Screenplay

"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

"The Father"

"Nomadland"

"One Night in Miami..."

"The White Tiger"

Original Screenplay

"Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Minari"

"Promising Young Woman"

"Sound of Metal"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Original Song

"Fight for You" from "Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Hear my Voice" from "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

"Husavik - My Home Town" from "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga"

"Io sì - (Seen)" from "The Life Ahead"

"Speak Now" from "One Night in Miami..."

Production Design