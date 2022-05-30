‘Overwhelming Grief': Master P Shares Daughter Tytyana Miller Has Died

Master P is mourning the loss of his daughter Tytyana Miller.

The 52-year-old rapper shared a touching post on Instagram Sunday announcing that his daughter — who he shares with ex-wife Sonya C — had passed away at the age of 29.

"Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana," he said in a statement. "We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support. Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can't be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this."

Miller's cause of death has not been revealed.

Miller rose to fame after appearing on "Growing Up Hip Hop."

In a 2016 episode of the WE tv show, she discussed her issues with substance abuse with her father, confessing that she had a drug problem and telling him that she was making plans to enter a rehab facility.