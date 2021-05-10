Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's Docuseries on Mental Health Gets Premiere Date

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's documentary series is about to debut.

"The Me You Can't See," which was co-created and executive produced by the Duke of Sussex and the media mogul, is set to premiere May 21 on Apple TV+.

According to a May 10 press release, the multi-part series will feature Oprah and Harry guiding "honest discussions about mental health and emotional well-being while opening up about their mental health journeys and struggles."

"Now more than ever, there is an immediate need to replace the shame surrounding mental health with wisdom, compassion, and honesty," Oprah said in the release. "Our series aims to spark that global conversation."

Several stars -- including Grammy-winning singer Lady Gaga, Oscar-nominated actress Glenn Close, San Antonio Spurs player DeMar DeRozan, Phoenix Suns guard Langston Galloway, mental health advocate Zak Williams, Olympic boxer Virginia "Ginny" Fuchs and celebrity chef Rashad Armstead -- also participate in the series. In addition, the press release notes the producers worked with 14 accredited experts and organizations for "The Me You Can't See." The series, it continues, aims to "destigmatize a highly misunderstood subject and give hope to viewers who learn that they are not alone."

Stars Who Speak Out on Mental Health

"We are born into different lives, brought up in different environments, and as a result are exposed to different experiences," Harry said in the release. "But our shared experience is that we are all human. The majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss, or grief, which feels -- and is -- very personal. Yet the last year has shown us that we are all in this together, and my hope is that this series will show there is power in vulnerability, connection in empathy, and strength in honesty."

The series was first announced in April 2019. Harry has supported several mental health initiatives over the years, including the Heads Together campaign that he launched with Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2016. Oprah has also had discussions on mental health through her media platforms.

Harry and Oprah have known each other for years. She attended his and Meghan Markle's wedding in 2018. Harry and Meghan also sat down with Oprah for their tell-all interview on why they stepped back as working members of the royal family, which aired in March.