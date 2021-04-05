SAG Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

The latest stop along the 2021 awards season: the SAG Awards.

The Screen Actors Guild shook things up this year with a pre-taped, one-hour ceremony that aired on Sunday, making for an exceptionally unique (but nonetheless entertaining) affair.

"The Crown" and "Schitt's Creek" each nabbed two prizes on the TV side. In the film categories, Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman both won for their lead roles in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," while "The Trial of the Chicago 7" took home the final prize of the night for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

"'If you see the world unbalanced, be a crusader that pushes heavily on the see-saw of the mind.' That's a quote by Chadwick Boseman," his wife Taylor Simone Ledward said in accepting the award for the star who passed away in August at age 43. "Thank you, Screen Actors Guild. Thank you, Chad."

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, nominees and presenters gathered remotely, and comedic segments were filmed ahead of Sunday's main event.

Back in February, before the SAG Awards were postponed to avoid conflicting with last month's 2021 Grammys, "Hamilton" star Daveed Diggs teamed up with "Emily in Paris" starlet Lily Collins to announce the nominations. Notable recipients included "Minari" and "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," topping the film side with three nods each, as well as Boseman, who became the first person to earn four SAG nominations in a single year.

Unlike the Oscars and Golden Globes, winners at the SAG Awards are voted on by their peers in SAG-AFTRA.

So, without further ado, check out the complete list of 2021 honorees below:

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Cate Blanchett, "Mrs. America"

Michaela Coel, "I May Destroy You"

Nicole Kidman, "The Undoing"

WINNER: Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Queen's Gambit"

Kerry Washington, "Little Fires Everywhere"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Bill Camp, "The Queen's Gambit"

Daveed Diggs, "Hamilton"

Hugh Grant, "The Undoing"

Ethan Hawke, "The Good Lord Bird"

WINNER: Mark Ruffalo, "I Know This Much Is True"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"

Linda Cardellini, "Dead to Me"

Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"

Annie Murphy, "Schitt's Creek"

WINNER: Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

Josh O'Connor, "The Crown"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Regé-Jean Page, "Bridgerton"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Gillian Anderson, "The Crown"

Olivia Colman, "The Crown"

Emma Corrin, "The Crown"

Julia Garner, "Ozark"

Laura Linney, "Ozark"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Nicholas Hoult, "The Great"

Daniel Levy, "Schitt's Creek"

Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek"

WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

Ramy Youssef, "Ramy"

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

"Dead to Me"

"The Flight Attendant"

"The Great"

WINNER: "Schitt's Creek"

"Ted Lasso"

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

"Better Call Saul"

"Bridgerton"

WINNER: "The Crown"

"Lovecraft Country"

"Ozark"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

Glenn Close, "Hillbilly Elegy"

Olivia Colman, "The Father"

WINNER: Yuh-Jung Youn, "Minari"

Helena Zengel, "News of the World"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Chadwick Boseman, "Da 5 Bloods"

WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Jared Leto, "The Little Things"

Leslie Odom, Jr., "One Night in Miami..."

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Amy Adams, "Hillbilly Elegy"

WINNER: Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman"

Frances McDormand, "Nomadland"

Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal"

WINNER: Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Anthony Hopkins, "The Father"

Gary Oldman, "Mank"

Steven Yeun, "Minari"

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

"Da 5 Bloods"

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

"Minari"

"One Night In Miami…"

WINNER: "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

"Da 5 Bloods"

"Mulan"

"News of the World"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

WINNER: "Wonder Woman 1984"

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

"The Boys"

"Cobra Kai"

"Lovecraft Country"

WINNER: "The Mandalorian"

"Westworld"