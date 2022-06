Sam Hunt and Wife Hannah Lee Fowler Welcome First Baby Together

"Bottle it Up" has a whole new meaning for Sam Hunt nowadays.

While performing onstage during his concert held in Nashville on June 7, the 37-year-old country star announced the happy news that he and his wife Hannah Lee Fowler recently welcomed a baby girl.

"I recently had a baby girl named Lucy Lu," the "Bottle it Up" singer shared with the crowd, which was met with applause, as seen on social media. "I think being out here, and in the music business and being out on the road, has sort of hardened my heart. My heart's definitely a lot harder in a lotta ways since I left that small town. It's amazing how that little girl melted that all away overnight a couple of weeks ago."

He continued, "I've been filled with a lot of gratitude these past couple of weeks and I just want to say up here on The Ryman stage how grateful I am to have been a part of country music for the last ten years."

The exact date the couple welcomed their first baby together remains unclear. E! News has reached out to his rep for comment and has not heard back.

Hart's announcement comes almost one month after he and his wife Hannah, 37, filed to call off their divorce proceedings, according to court documents obtained by E! News in early May. In the documents, which were originally filed in February, Fowler asked a judge to dismiss the case and her request was approved. The couple tied the knot in April 2017, with Fowler initially filing for divorce earlier this year.

Their reconciliation seemingly came right before the arrival of their baby girl.