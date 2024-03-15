‘Squid Game' star O Yeong-su found guilty of sexual misconduct

Originally appeared on E! Online

A "Squid Game" star is facing consequences.

Actor O Yeong-su was convicted on March 15 of sexual harassment, a South Korean court official told Reuters.

Yeong-su — who portrayed player 001 in the first season of "Squid Game" — received an eight-month prison sentence, which will be suspended for two years. He was also ordered to complete 40 hours in a sexual violence treatment program, according to the outlet.

The 79-year-old, who previously denied the allegations, told reporters that he planned to appeal the decision within the allowed seven-day period.

E! News has been unable to find contact information for Yeong-su to reach out for comment on the conviction.

He was charged in 2022 after allegedly kissing a 22-year-old actress on the cheek and trying to forcibly hug her while they were touring for a play in 2017, according to the police report obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

"O admitted his wrongdoing when the victim asked for an apology," the unnamed victim's attorney said in a press statement obtained by the outlet, "but he has denied the charges during the investigation, failing to show any remorse for his act."

After his trial kicked off in February 2023, per THR, Yeong-su told reporters outside the courthouse, "I am sorry. I think I behaved badly."

The actor — who captured viewers during the marble scene of the Netflix show — went on to win a Golden Globe Award in 2022 for his role as Oh Il-nam.