It feels like the perfect night for Taylor Swift to give Bianka Bryant a very special gift.

While performing "22" during her Aug. 3 Era's Tour stop in Los Angeles, the singer took a moment to give the 6-year-old — who attended the show with her mom Vanessa Bryant and sister Natalia Bryant — the black hat she gifts a fan during the number.

Afterwards, Bianka gave Swift a hug, and Vanessa seemed truly moved by the Grammy winner's gesture. Sharing a picture of the sweet moment on Instagram, she wrote, "We love you @taylorswift."

Taylor Swift hugs Bianka Bryant during her concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Aug. 3, 2023. (Vanessa Bryant/Instagram)

And, of course, the Bryants further showed their love for the "Anti-Hero" artist with their concert ensembles, with Bianka wearing a sparkly jacket that mirrored the colors from Swift's "Lover" album as well as a tutu-like shirt.

Vanessa paid tribute to her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant — who both died in a 2020 helicopter crash along with seven others — by wearing a denim jacket with the word "Swiftie" and a photo of Swift with the late Lakers Legend at her 1989 World Tour back in 2015. The jacket also featured the words "say you'll remember me," a line from the recording artist's hit "Wildest Dreams," enclosed in a heart.

In addition, Vanessa — who is also mom to 4-year-old daughter Capri — wore a stack of friendship bracelets that fans have been rocking throughout the tour, including a pair featuring Kobe and Gigi's names.

"My @taylorswift stack," she wrote on Instagram Stories. "Thanks for my bracelets @nataliabryant."

Vanessa also reminded fans how much of a fan Gigi was of Swift's music by posting a throwback video of her and Natalia rocking out to "You Belong With Me."

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TAS Taylor Swift and Kobe Bryant speak onstage during The 1989 World Tour Live In Los Angeles at Staples Center on August 21, 2015 in Los Angeles.

Ultimately, the concert was a night Vanessa, Bianka and Natalia will never forget.

As the 20-year-old, borrowing a lyric from Taylor's song "Fearless," wrote on Instagram alongside footage from the show, "I don't know how it gets better than this! @taylorswift."

