Tom Holland ‘Would Love' an ‘Amazing Spider-Man 3' With Andrew Garfield

Fans went wild when they watched Tom Holland come face-to-face with his Peter Parker predecessors, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Now, the British actor, 25, is hoping to see Garfield suit up as Spider-Man again. While no such movie project has been announced, during an interview with ComicBook.com's Marvel Podcast "Phase Zero," Holland gave the idea of a potential "Amazing Spider-Man 3" starring the Golden Globe winner his wholehearted support .

"I think what was so wonderful was how Andrew was kind of able to make amends with the character and studio to kind of win the general public back," he said on Feb 3. "That scene when he saved Zendaya, like the fan reaction was so spectacular. "

He added, "So should Sony decide to do that, they would have my full support and, obviously, so would Andrew."

Garfield, the second actor to play "Spider-Man" in a film, made his debut as the Marvel superhero in 2012's "The Amazing Spider-Man" and reprised his role in a sequel two years later.

Stars at Spider-Man: No Way Home Premiere

"Spider-Man No Way Home" currently ranks as the sixth biggest film of all time, according to Box Office Mojo.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The Hollywood Reporter noted that Holland was so moved by his fellow actors' presence on the set of the latest film that he thanked them both profusely. After director Jon Watts, producer Amy Pascal and the film's screenwriters witnessed the graciousness, they knew they had to include a similar moment in the film.

"I said to [Maguire and Garfield], 'Thank you, thank you, thank you for doing this," Holland shared with the outlet. "Thank you for being here. Thank you for elevating 'Spider-Man' in the ways that you have. Thank you for being so gracious and allowing me to share this with you. Thank you for taking a leap of faith and coming back.'

He continued, "Tobey hadn't acted in nearly 10 years, so we all embraced each other, and we were all crying because it meant so much to us. And Jon Watts, Amy Pascal and the writers saw this moment between the three of us and were like, 'Brilliant! Well, now we know how they're going to say goodbye to each other.' So essentially, we just reshot that very real moment between the three of us."