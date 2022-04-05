Tory Lanez Violated Restraining Orders for Megan Thee Stallion: Prosecutors

A judge ordered rapper Tory Lanez to be remanded into custody Tuesday after prosecutors said he violated a restraining order obtained by his former girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office said in a pretrial hearing that Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, violated two different types of orders filed in his case. One is a "discovery protective order" and another temporary criminal restraining order.
Lanez violated the orders against him by addressing his ex-girlfriend directly on social media and by discussing DNA evidence, prosecutors told the judge.
He was remanded on a $350,000 bail.
His attorney, Shawn Holley, told NBC News that the district attorney's office asked for his bail to be revoked entirely, or increased to $5 million.