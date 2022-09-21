Trailblazing Artist José Feliciano to Receive the First Billboard Legend Award

Known for chart-topping hits like "Feliz Navidad" and his rendition of "Light My Fire," award-winning Puerto Rican artist José Feliciano is being honored for his prolific career with the first Billboard Legend Award.

The new award was created to honor artists like Feliciano for their fruitful careers and their contributions, which have transcended the industry.

Feliciano's career has spanned 60 years and has earned him more than 45 Gold and Platinum records.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.