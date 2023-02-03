This is the start of something new for Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker.

The "High School Musical" alum and the baseball player are engaged after more than two years of dating, multiple outlets report.

While the couple has yet to confirm the news, in recent days Hudgens, 34, shared a loved up photo of the pair on Instagram and wrote, "I'll stop the world and melt with you."

The pair first sparked dating rumors in November 2020, after being spotted on a date in Los Angeles.

"They had a romantic dinner outside under the stars," an eyewitness told E! News at the time. "Vanessa was giddy with laughter. She was looking over at Cole and couldn't contain her smile."

And when the new year came, the two rang it in together—and then went Instagram official by Valentine's Day. "It's you, it's me, it's us," Hudgens captioned the Feb. 14 snapshot of the two kissing.

Finally, in April, the athlete gave fans a rare peek into their romance.

"I got a girlfriend and she's cool," the 26-year-old revealed to KDKA during spring training. "She's awesome, I love her. But I don't want it to be, 'Oh, Cole's dating Vanessa.' She's great. She'll be around. You will see her."

As for how their relationship came to be? Well...

"I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, 'Hey, it was nice to meet you,'" Hudgens revealed on "The Drew Barrymore Show," noting they had been introduced on a Zoom meditation group. "So I think there is no shame in making the first move."

Since then, they've continued to document their romance on the 'gram despite being long distance with Tucker's baseball schedule.

"Missing u @cotuck," Vanessa captioned the July 2021 snap of the two kissing on a boat, to which he replied, "breakfast sooooon."

And during their two year relationship, the MLB player had returned the support, accompanying his leading lady to red carpet events.

Tucker and Hudgens walked their first carpet at the premiere of Netflix's "Tick Tick...BOOM!," which stars the actress, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Nov. 2021. Hudgens smiled for the camera while wrapping her arm around the 6′ 3″ outfielder.

And prior to her romance with Tucker, Hudgens was in a nearly nine-year relationship with Austin Butler before calling it quits in 2020. A year after their split, the "Spring Breakers" star revealed that she used to see herself getting married at 25, but is grateful for how things panned out instead.

"That didn't happen," she told Shape. "But I'm in such an amazing, healthy relationship, so it doesn't matter. What I've discovered is that we all have these ideas—and if they don't happen, then there's a reason why. Learning that has been extremely helpful to my growth. I'm very grateful every day for where I am in this moment of my life."

TMZ was first to report the engagement news.