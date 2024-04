One person is injured after a shooting in Bridgeport early Saturday morning.

Dispatchers received multiple calls about a shooting in the 300 block of Orchard Street around 12:45 a.m.

Once in the area, authorities said they found one person who had been shot.

The person was transported to Bridgeport Hospital.

The person's condition is unknown at this time.