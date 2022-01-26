Alicia Witt

‘Walking Dead' Actor Alicia Witt Says Her Parents' Sudden Death ‘Still Doesn't Feel Real'

In a lengthy Facebook post on Tuesday, Witt also addressed some "misconceptions" about the deaths of Robert Witt, 87, and Diane Witt, 75

Actor Alicia Witt is opening up about the loss of her parents a little over a month after they were found dead in their Worcester, Massachusetts home.

"It still doesn't feel real. It’s been a month since i got scared, not having heard back from them, and called to have them checked on," the "Walking Dead" star wrote in a lengthy Facebook post on Tuesday. "Waiting, phone in hand, praying fervently that the next call would be from them, angry i’d gotten someone else involved. knowing as soon as i heard the detective’s voice on the other line that they were gone. knowing i would never hear their voices again. beginning the rest of my life of finding them on the breeze, in a song, in a dream."

Robert Witt, 87, and Diane Witt, 75, were found dead by police on Dec. 20 after Alicia Witt asked a cousin who lives nearby to check on them.

There were reports the couple had been having furnace problems, according to The Telegram & Gazette. Local station WFXT reported that their deaths are believed to be from hypothermia.

